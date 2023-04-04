Royals Fans - Get $1,000 BetMGM Bonus Tonight vs. Blue Jays Before Offer Expires!
The Royals picked up their first win of the year in dominant fashion against Toronto. With another favorable pitching matchup tonight, you can score a HUGE payday on the boys in blue thanks to BetMGM's phenomenal new bonus. Following an initial deposit, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM and will be sent back as bonus bets if you lose!
See below how to claim your $1,000 and jumpstart your bankroll with a lovely payday:
BetMGM Kansas Bonus
If you sign up for BetMGM and deposit $10 or more, your first wager of up to $1,000 is on BetMGM. It'll be returned as bet credits if things don't go your way, guaranteed.
Follow these steps to secure your $1,000 bonus:
1. Sign up for BetMGM using this link (no promo code required)
2. Verify your identity
3. Deposit at least $10
Now, you're ready to bet. After your deposit settles, your first wager of up to $1,000 will be covered with no further action required from your end.
I'd recommend backing the Royals to win or even a player to hit a home run, knowing you'll either win or get another chance! If you lose, you could always play it safer with the bonus bets.
Only new BetMGM users qualify for the $1,000 reward and it expires soon! Sign up for BetMGM now to give yourself a huge bonus for tonight's game!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.