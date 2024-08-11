3 KC Royals relief reinforcements waiting in Omaha
By Jacob Milham
RHP Jonathan Bowlan
40-man roster? Yes
Stats since July 1, 2024: 9 G, 23 IP, 1.57 ERA, 22.2% K%, 3.3% BB%, 3.43 FIP
Jonathan Bowlan was the first Royals prospect I remember banging the proverbial drum for. A strong run in 2019 and 2021 had Bowlan looking like one of the better arms of a now-unstable 2018 draft class. But Tommy John surgery in 2022 hampered his overall outlook, and he hasn't been the same on the mound since. That aspect makes his recent transition to the bullpen even more interesting.
The Memphis native started the season in Omaha's rotation, but his past seven outings have been from the bullpen. No, not as a bulk pitcher, but as a long reliever. His outings have ranged from a single inning to 2 1/3 innings, but the results remain the same. He effectively uses all five of his pitches, with a fastball-slider combination being the standout.
Bowlan already has short, emergency stints at the major league level. He has no staying power as a starter, and that is no fault of his own. The Royals rotation is dominant this year, and there is not much room for him or the possible errors he brings. However, who do you trust to come out of the bullpen and give you, say, six outs? You can make cases for Kris Bubic or Angel Zerpa, but both have their drawbacks. Besides, they are both lefties. The right-handed options for an extended relief appearance do not inspire confidence.
If Bowlan's move to the bullpen is permanent, Kansas City is setting him up for an MLB role. His pitching stuff will play well in the pen and there is a void Bowlan can fill immediately if need be. The hardest part should be deciding who goes to make room for Bowlan.