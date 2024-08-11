3 KC Royals relief reinforcements waiting in Omaha
By Jacob Milham
RHP Steven Cruz
40-man roster? Yes
Stats since July 1, 2024: 11 G, 12 1/3 IP, 2.19 ERA, 1 SV, 31.4% K%, 11.8% BB%, 3.44 FIP
When baseball scouts hope a player can grow into their frame, the result will look something like Steven Cruz. Standing at six feet, seven inches, Cruz's mound presence is incredible. The Dominican Republic native made his MLB debut last August with some increasing control concerns. In 2024, Cruz has traded some of that raw fastball velocity for a more polished command, and I believe he is a better pitcher today than he was in 2023.
That raw fastball velocity, where he averaged 97.7 MPH in the majors last year, was Cruz's calling card. He is averaging 96.8 MPH on that pitch this year, but he is also posting career bests in walk rates and improved batted ball results. Cruz's fastball is still enough to overmatch Triple-A competition, and his slider still has a sharp break from a tough arm slot.
What sold me on Cruz was his Aug. 2 performance. He relieved Daniel Lynch IV with men on second and third with one out. Cruz proceeded to strike out the next two batters he faced and get out of the jam unscathed. Plus, he came back out for the eighth inning and pitched a clean inning. Kansas City does lack a fireman option—a role that shouldn't be necessary, but it is. While manager Matt Quatraro turns to Chris Stratton or Sam Long in that role, Cruz has the gumption to thrive in that role.
Cruz's 2023 major-league statistics may not be the prettiest (4.97 ERA, 11 BB over 12 2/3 innings), marring how fans felt about his first MLB run. But, it is easy to forget that seven of his 10 outings were scoreless, he didn't allow a home run after his debut, and he even had a four-strikeout performance against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 13, 2023.