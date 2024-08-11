3 KC Royals relief reinforcements waiting in Omaha
By Jacob Milham
LHP Evan Sisk
40-man roster? No
Stats since July 1, 2024: 13 G, 12 IP, 0.75 ERA, 5 SV, 38.3% K%, 12.8% BB%, 2.02 FIP
Arguably the biggest benefactor of Will Klein's and Walter Pennington's departure at the trade deadline, lefty Evan Sisk has proven himself for the Storm Chasers. Sisk is primarily a slider-sinker in Omaha, with those two pitches accounting for 79.2% of his arsenal since July 1.
The Pineville, North Carolina native did not impress much in his debut season with the Royals last year. Kansas City acquired him along with reliever Steven Cruz on January 23, 2023, from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor. While Cruz made his MLB debut last year, Sisk lagged far behind. Control has been his primary issue, as he issued 40 walks and allowed 68 hits across 61 Triple-A innings.
This year, he has notably cut back on the walks and seen his strikeout stuff rise. According to Prospects Live, Sisk has the best raw pitching arsenal in Omaha, headlined by his electric slider. That is a true get-out pitch that some Royals relievers do not possess, and that isn't even considering Sisk's above-average slider and fastball.
Sisk isn't going to overpower the opposition with velocity, but he still misses bats inside the zone. He isn't going to single-handedly fix the overarching issues of this bullpen. But, between his sustained performance and MLB-ready pitching arsenal, Sisk is knocking on the door.