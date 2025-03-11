Analyzing the KC Royals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

The complicated and crowded competition for final bullpen spots

With the Royals likely to carry eight relievers on the Opening Day roster, competition for the final spots remains fierce. Kris Bubic, Alec Marsh, Daniel Lynch IV, and Jonathan Bowlan are all in the mix, with Bowlan already confirmed to start the year as a reliever.

Kris Bubic – Likely has the inside track for the fifth starter role, but he’s returning from Tommy John surgery and could be on an innings limit to start the season. If he doesn’t crack the rotation, a bullpen role remains a possibility.

Daniel Lynch IV – Having a strong spring, Lynch has a proven bullpen track record. If he doesn’t secure a rotation spot, a relief role seems likely.

Alec Marsh – Still fighting for a roster spot, coupled with injury concerns make it unlikely he’ll start the year on the Opening Day roster.

Carlos Hernández – Solid over 30 innings last season, Hernández has long battled injuries and inconsistency. With no minor league options remaining in 2025, he’ll need to make a strong case to earn a bullpen spot.

The Royals bullpen picture is beginning to take shape, but many questions remain. Will Erceg and Estévez form a dominant back-end duo, or will the Royals stick to a committee approach? Can Harvey and Zerpa live up to expectations? Will Stratton bounce back?

With so many arms in play, the coming weeks will play a huge role in determining how Kansas City’s relief corps will look when the team breaks camp.