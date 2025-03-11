Analyzing the KC Royals' bullpen options at this point in spring training

John Schreiber

After joining the Royals last spring, Schreiber posted a respectable 3.66 ERA over 51.2 innings. While not a strikeout specialist, he adjusted his pitch mix, relying more heavily on his cutter and sinker alongside his fastball and sweeper. This change helped him induce more groundballs — an area he struggled with in 2023. He’s locked into a bullpen role and could be a stabilizing force in the middle innings.

Chris Stratton

Owed $4.5 million in 2025, Stratton will almost certainly begin the season with the Royals despite a rough 5.55 ERA campaign last year. He struck out 44 batters over 58 innings but struggled with consistency, but given his 4.53 career ERA and strong performances in 2022 and 2023, the Royals are hopeful he can bounce back.

However, Stratton doesn’t offer much help in improving the team’s strikeout rate, which ranked third-worst in MLB last season (20.8%). His veteran presence could be valuable, but his effectiveness remains a question mark. Expect a very short leash on Stratton if he's still on the roster come Opening Day.