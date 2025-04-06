3 relievers who’ve moved up KC Royals' trust tree, 2 who’ve already moved down

Trust up: RHP Hunter Harvey

2025 stats: 4 G / 4.0 IP / 0.00 ERA / -0.08 FIP / 13.50 K/9 / 0.00 BB/9

Hunter Harvey’s first impression in Kansas City was underwhelming in 2024. A back injury sidelined him late in the season after only a handful of appearances, so it’s understandable if fans forgot he was even part of the Royals’ bullpen plans. However, if anyone doubted Harvey’s ability to contribute in 2025, his strong early‑season outings should put those concerns to rest.

Harvey opened the season strong, throwing a 1–2–3 inning against the Guardians on Opening Day—and he’s done it in each of his 2025 appearances. Across four games, he’s allowed no baserunners and surrendered just two balls out of the infield, delivering a series of low‑drama outings for Kansas City. Though he hasn’t yet been used in many high‑leverage spots, manager Matt Quatraro is steadily increasing his role. The skipper clearly trusts Harvey—after a late‑2024 back injury derailed his debut, Harvey is finally looking like the shutdown setup man he was in Washington.

Now, he looks very much like that player who had an MLB-best 28 holds through Aug. 4, 2024, his final appearance last season. Kansas City's bullpen already looks better on paper now than a calendar year ago, but Harvey emerging as a trusted reliever only sweetens the pot. Fellow righties Estévez and Erceg will certainly see the lion's share of the save opportunities in Kansas City, but Harvey should help more close games stay close this season.

Whether or not Quatraro trusts Harvey against left-handed hitters this season will show how much the staff currently believes in him. He has faced mostly lefties this season (seven, compared to five right-handed hitters). But those righties came as pinch-hitters, thanks to his splits in recent seasons. Harvey's primary pitches work more north-south, with a four-seam fastball living in the zone and a split-finger fastball diving below the zone. The veteran also has a tinkered slider in 2025, but that and the curveball will always be backup options.

Overall, Harvey’s strong start should give both fans and the organization plenty of optimism for 2025. Last year’s Royals bullpen rarely felt postseason‑caliber based on in‑game performance and win‑probability metrics. This year is different, and a rejuvenated Harvey is a big reason why.