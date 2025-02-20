3 KC Royals who will be better in 2025, 2 who will be worse

Seth Lugo won't be as good in 2025

Owing much to how big league managers now use starting pitchers, pitching wins don't matter as much as they used to. Skippers don't wait as long to pull struggling starters, pitch counts factor into the equation far more than in the past, and many starters aren't capable of going, or don't like to go, deep into games.

None of that, however, means pitching wins are meaningless. Starters who win, say, 15 games are certainly good, and those who lose 15 rarely are.

So it is that Lugo had a stellar first season in Kansas City last year. He won 16 games — three more than Michael Wacha and five more than Cole Ragans. And perhaps more importantly, his 3.00 ERA bettered both Ragans' 3.14 and Wacha's 3.35.

That kind of season, the best of Lugo's nine-year major league career, will be difficult to repeat. Those 16 wins represent the only time Lugo has reached double-digits as a starter or reliever, and before 2024, he hadn't posted an ERA lower than 3.50 since 2019.

Lugo should find his way to at least a dozen wins in 2025. It may be a stretch, however, to pencil him in for 16.

Maikel Garcia will improve this season for the KC Royals

Hopes were high, and rightfully so, for Garcia after the 2023 season. In his first full big league campaign after playing only nine times the season before, Garcia slashed .272/.323/.358, drove in 50 runs, and stole 23 bases in 123 games. And although he inexplicably wasn't nominated for a Gold Glove, he led AL third basemen in two important categories.

Unfortunately, Garcia's 2024 didn't measure up to his 2023. Yes, he led the Royals with 37 steals and almost doubled his home run production (from four to seven), but he slashed only .231/.281/.332. His defense wasn't as stellar, either.

Look for Garcia to be better this season. Jonathan India is Kansas City's new leadoff man, which should relieve pressure on Garcia, upon whom manager Matt Quatraro stuck with 107 times in that spot last season despite Garcia's .234 average and .280 OBP in the role. At least one major outlet expects Garcia to bat eighth, and Garcia may be more comfortable there.

And if moving him down in the order helps, Garcia's 2025 campaign will end more like his 2023 than his 2024 season.