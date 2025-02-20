3 KC Royals who will be better in 2025, 2 who will be worse

Bobby Witt Jr. will be worse, but it won't matter

It's been only a year since the Royals gave Witt a franchise-record mega-deal that guarantees he'll spend the next several seasons in Kansas City. Witt immediately proved worthy of the club's trust and investment — and the tag "superstar" — when he led the majors with 211 hits and a .332 average, and paced the Royals with 32 homers, 109 RBI, 45 doubles, 11 triples, and a .389 OBP. His 10.4 fWAR trailed only Aaron Judge's 11.2.

So, why think Witt won't be as good in 2025? Because exceeding his 2024 numbers, which were among the best of any Royal in a single season, will be hard to do. Even for Witt, who may someday surpass George Brett as the best Royal ever, expecting such lofty numbers every year just isn't reasonable.

But don't fret — Witt won't crater. His stats may drop a bit, but it won't matter much, if at all. He'll still hit better than .310, belt around 30 homers, drive in close to 100 runs, collect a lot of extra-base hits, and steal at least 30 bases for the fourth time.

MJ Melendez will be better for the KC Royals in 2025

Will this be the season Melendez finally rewards the Royals for their deep commitment to him?

Yes. Melendez won't put up Witt-like numbers, but look for him to improve upon the disturbing .206 he hit last year and his .221/.303/.397 three-season career line.

Improvement for Melendez, a converted catcher still learning the left field ropes, may seem improbable, but the potential is there. This is, after all, the player who homered 41 times in a single minor league season (2021) and, despite his low big league batting average, is still averaging 17 homers a year in the majors.

That the Royals still have faith in him says a lot. And as MLB.com KC beat writer Anne Rogers recently reported, he devoted this offseason to making significant, and promising, adjustments to his swing.

Melendez is due. He won't be Bobby Witt Jr., but he will be better this year than in any of his previous three seasons.