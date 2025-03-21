3 KC Royals players who could become first-time All-Stars in 2025

Vinnie Pasquantino, 1B

While Witt was delivering a historic season for both Kansas City and MLB, and Perez experienced a remarkable career resurgence, many overlooked the significant value first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino brought to the Royals last year. The Old Dominion University alumnus burst onto the scene with an electrifying debut in 2022, but injuries in 2023 and 2024 hampered that momentum. Now, following a career-best year in terms of counting stats, Pasquantino appears poised for another leap forward in 2025. With a relatively open field of contenders at first base for the All-Star game, could he very well earn a spot?

Pasquantino showcased some of the best bat-to-ball skills in MLB last season, consistently translating that ability into crucial situations. When a broken thumb sidelined Pasquantino on August 29, his batting average with runners in scoring position ranked second-best in MLB, while his 26 go-ahead RBIs and 97 total RBIs placed him third and fourth, respectively. He simply had a knack for driving in runs, consistently finding ways to bring home players like Witt, or whoever else occupied the bases. The Royals' offense saw a dramatic shift, going from a top-five run-scoring team with Pasquantino in the lineup to the worst in baseball during the 27 games he missed.

While not known for his light-tower power, Pasquantino did record a career-high 19 home runs last year, doubling his previous career total. Interestingly, despite his reputation for plate discipline and an exceptional eye that often leads to favorable counts, 17 of his 19 home runs came with the count at 0-0, 0-1, or 1-0. Playing half his games at Kauffman Stadium, which is known to suppress home run numbers, certainly doesn't inflate those stats, yet many of Pasquantino's hard-hit doubles that cleared the bases would likely have been home runs in other ballparks.

This former 11th-round draft pick is simply an all-around outstanding hitter who walks nearly as often as he strikes out. Pasquantino hasn't drawn as many walks this spring, but his .238 ISO suggests he's focused on swinging the bat and refining his swing during spring training, aiming to keep the heart of the batting order productive when the regular season begins after the Opening Day excitement. ZiPS projections forecast a career year for Pasquantino, including a 121 wRC+ and a .262/.331/.470 slash line over 125 games. While Royals fans would undoubtedly love to see him in the lineup for even more games, that level of production would be a significant boost in 2025.

An often-overlooked element of Pasquantino's preseason All-Star case is his increasing national recognition. Royals fans have long appreciated his infectious enthusiasm and positive attitude, but his social media activity, including a humorous MLB offseason video, is exposing him to a wider audience across the league. Royals fans understand the power of strong fan support, and when combined with above-average offensive production, Pasquantino could make a compelling case for an All-Star selection.