3 KC Royals players who could become first-time All-Stars in 2025

Lucas Erceg, RHP

Last season saw a handful of mid-year acquisitions shake up rosters, but few impacted their new teams as profoundly as right-handed pitcher Lucas Erceg's arrival in Kansas City. The Royals' gamble — trading away promising prospects for a reliever who, frankly, lived in flamethrower Mason Miller's shadow — initially raised eyebrows. By season's end, however, the move looked like a masterstroke for Kansas City.

Now, the real intrigue begins — can Erceg elevate his game even further? If he continues on his current trajectory, a spot in this summer's All-Star Game at Truist Park is well within reach.

Once a third baseman within the Milwaukee Brewers' ranks, Lucas Erceg's evolution into a dominant setup man with the Athletics set the stage for his pivotal move to the Midwest. The Royals, desperate for a reliable closer since the 2024 season's outset, found their answer in Erceg. He didn't just fill the role; he seized it. Erceg converted 11 of the team's 15 saves post-acquisition, a testament to his immediate impact. His September 24-26 performance against the Washington Nationals — securing all three games — etched his name into the Kansas City record books. He became the first Royals pitcher to achieve a series sweep of saves since World Series champion Kelvin Herrera's feat in May 2017, and the first to do so on the road since 2010.

Kansas City's reliance on Erceg intensified during the postseason push, where he secured all three of the team's playoff victories. Heading into 2025, fans likely felt content with Erceg anchoring the bullpen as the undisputed closer, complemented by solid setup options. However, the Royals' acquisition of free agent Carlos Estevez injected an element of intrigue. The former Los Angeles Angels and Philadelphia Phillies pitcher boasts a formidable resume, highlighted by 26 saves and a career-best 2.45 ERA across 54 appearances last season. The Dominican Republic native, an All-Star himself in 2023 with the Angels, now has the opportunity to reclaim a premier role in Kansas City's revamped bullpen.

Estevez's lower back tightness this spring has put him behind schedule for Opening Day, giving Erceg the availability edge. Estevez didn't make his Cactus League debut until Mar. 14, almost a full month after his teammates. MLB.com's Anne Rogers reports that while his velocity is still "down from where it was last season," he is "seeing good progress." Still, if manager Matt Quatraro needs a closer when Opening Day arrives, he should rightfully turn to Erceg.

Predicting which pitchers will become All-Stars can be highly volatile, and that unpredictability is amplified for relief pitchers. However, the baseball world is wisely moving beyond simply counting saves when evaluating a pitcher's true impact. After joining Kansas City in 2024, Erceg immediately established himself as a league leader in key metrics like BB/9 (1.08) and an astounding K/BB ratio of 10.33. If he can maintain this level of production and consistently shut down opponents in those high-stakes, high-leverage situations, Erceg will generate significant buzz and turn heads across the league.