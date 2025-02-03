3 KC Royals pitchers who must have stellar spring training

Alec Marsh, RHP

Alec Marsh finds himself in a familiar spot entering spring training — fighting for a role on the Royals' pitching staff. Last year, he won the final rotation spot over veteran innings eater Jordan Lyles and quickly justified the decision. Through his first eight starts, Marsh posted a 4-1 record with a 2.72 ERA, holding opponents to a .604 OPS. His strong early performance was a key reason why Kansas City's rotation got off to such a dominant start in 2024.

Unfortunately, that success didn’t last. Marsh suffered a nasty right elbow contusion in his April 24 start, causing him to miss 14 games. After returning to the mound, he struggled mightily. From May 21 to July 29, he went 4-6 with a bloated 6.02 ERA, allowing an .802 OPS. He flashed his upside with a seven-inning, one-hit gem against the Yankees on June 13, but that was an outlier among a stretch of inconsistent outings.

As Kansas City stayed on the fringes of the postseason race, the team acquired veteran Michael Lorenzen from the Texas Rangers, bumping Marsh from the rotation and back to Triple-A Omaha. Down in the minors, he made just five starts, but they were impressive — he allowed only three earned runs across 19 innings. It was clear the Royals still viewed him as a starting option, choosing to keep him stretched out rather than converting him into a bullpen piece. That decision paid off when Lorenzen suffered a hamstring injury, forcing Kansas City to call Marsh back up.

Marsh looked like his better self to close out the 2024 season. Over six starts from late August through the end of the season, he posted a 3.90 ERA in 27 2/3 innings. His .813 OPS against wasn’t ideal, but he avoided blow-up outings and finished the season on a high note, earning a winning decision over the Atlanta Braves on September 29. Despite that, he didn’t make an appearance in the postseason, sitting in the bullpen as a depth option.

The question for 2025 is where exactly Marsh fits. He has a deep enough arsenal to profile as a starter, much like veterans Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Lorenzen. But inconsistency has kept him from solidifying that role. With the Royals bringing Lorenzen back and Kris Bubic in the mix for the fifth rotation spot, Marsh could find himself as the odd man out again. If that happens, do the Royals use him in long relief, or send him back to Omaha to stay stretched out as a starter?

Fans should watch for Marsh's pitch selection in spring training action for a possible hint to his 2025 plans. A focus on his fastball/slider combination could signal a bullpen shift, while still deploying more secondary pitches should say he is staying as a starter, whether that is in Kansas City or in Omaha.

