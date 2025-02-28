2 players from last year's KC Royals team who will be missed, 3 who won't

The KC Royals will not miss Adam Frazier

Last winter, the Royals signed utility man Adam Frazier to a one-year, $2 million deal with an $8.5 million mutual option for 2025 or a $2.5 million buyout. After Frazier's underwhelming performance last season, the Royals' decision to pay the buyout likely wasn't a difficult one.

Kansas City's decision to sign Frazier was curious at the time, and as the season progressed and he was demoted from a regular position at second base to a utility man who was only occasionally in the lineup, the reasoning behind the acquisition failed to grow any clearer. In 294 plate appearances last season, Frazier posted an abysmal .202/.282/.294 line with 4 home runs and 22 RBI, marking a third consecutive season in which his batting stats trended downward.

After the Royals declined their end of his mutual option for 2025, Frazier signed a one-year, $1.525 million contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates on January 29, marking the utility man's second stint with the team. Having initially been drafted by the Pirates in 2013, Frazier made his MLB debut in 2016 and played for Pittsburgh until he was traded to the San Diego Padres in July 2021.

Perhaps he'll have more success now that he's playing for a familiar team, but regardless, Frazier will not be missed by the Royals.